MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:11 a.m. — A bicyclist was transported to Gritman Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle on Henley and Main streets. The driver was cited for inattentive driving.
2:30 p.m. — A tire was reportedly slashed at Identity on Main Street.
3:51 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on Almon and First streets.
6:21 p.m. — One person was transported to Tri-State Memorial Hospital following a suicidal person reported at Identity.
11:32 p.m. — A patient was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a reported overdose at Sojourner’s Alliance.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
April 1
Christian David Face, 24, and Maria Diane Keilman, 21, both of Moscow
Zachary Aldous Bingham, 38, and and Kaitlin Mary Elizabeth Morrison, 30, both of Moscow
Monday
Chad Patrick Crow, 23, and Madeline Maria Kuhn, 20, both of Moscow
Bryant Emery Wernecke, 32, and Amberly Michelle Boone, 36, both of Pullman
Sentencings
March 30
Ann Berger, 37, of Fernwood, Idaho, was convicted of driving under the influence and sentenced to 180 days in jail with 178 days suspended and one year on probation.
Daniel Conger, 35, of Spokane, was convicted of driving under the influence and sentenced to 180 days in jail with 176 days suspended and one year on probation.
March 31
Cole Roberts, 27, of Moscow, was convicted of assault and sentenced to 25 days in jail with credit for time served.
Tuesday
Caleb Breedlove, 20, of Ahsahka, Idaho, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $257.50.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:24 p.m. — A dispute was reported on Elm Street in Potlatch.
11:47 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Tomer Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:52 a.m. — A two-vehicle crash with no injuries was reported on Northeast Campus Street and Northeast Monroe Street.
2:20 p.m. — An officer responded to a civil dispute over money.
4:54 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 200 block of Northwest Whitman Street.
11:24 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on the 1300 block of Northwest Deane Street.
11:30 p.m. — An officer responded to verify a fake ID on Northeast Colorado Street.
n Four noise complaints of a loud party were reported in the evening.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
7:25 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported at the bus stop on Southeast Stadium Way and Northeast Troy Mall.
3:04 p.m. — Theft was reported at the WSU Student Recreation Center.
8:09 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Troy Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
2:08 p.m. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on South Grand Avenue.
4:12 p.m. — A 58-year-old man was arrested for driving with suspended registration on Southeast Bishop Boulevard.