PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

10:28 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on State Street. Nobody needed to be transported to the hospital.

10:49 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Taylor Street.

12:18 p.m. — Two disorderly people were issued trespassing violations at The Hills on Grand apartments.

6:07 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for violating a protection order on Leland Drive.

9:46 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported at Arby’s.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

10:59 a.m. — A stolen vehicle was reported on Young Road in Endicott.

2:16 p.m. — A vehicle went off the roadway and through a fence on Old Albion Road in Pullman.

2:37 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on D Street in Albion.

8:11 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on State Route 26 in LaCrosse.

9:12 p.m. — A 55-year-old Rosalia man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Johnson Road in Rosalia.

10:22 p.m. — An overdose was reported on Third Street in Endicott but the patient was not transported to the hospital.

MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

4:38 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Southview Avenue.

6:17 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Troy Road and South Mountainview Road.

7:06 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Stadium Way.

7:38 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on South Main Street.

8:10 a.m. — Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in a public restroom on South Jackson Street.

8:43 a.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 100 block of South Blaine Street.

10:18 — Officers responded to reports of drug paraphernalia and vandalism at a public restroom on the 900 block of East Third Street.

10:34 a.m. — One person was cited for public urination on the 700 block of South Rayburn Street.

11:49 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 900 block of East Eighth Street.

1:03 p.m. — Police cited a man for driving with a suspended license on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.

1:31 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in a public restroom on the corner of Joseph Street and South Mountain View Road.

1:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 500 block of West A Street.

4:17 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a noninjury traffic collision on the 1200 block of West Pullman Road.

4:47 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 200 block of North Main Street.

4:48 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the corner of South Washington and East Fifth streets.

4:49 p.m. — Police received a report of a noninjury traffic collision on the 700 block of North Main Street.

9:40 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on Styner Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:32 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1600 block of State Highway 6 in Potlatch.

3:17 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on the 100 block of West Fourth Street in Deary.

10:16 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 3600 block of State Highway 8 in Troy.

10:48 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Troy.

1:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of East Mountain Home Road in Potlatch.

1:47 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Old Highway 95 in Genesee.

3:09 p.m. — A 62-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the corner of Four Mile Road and U.S. Highway 95 in Viola.

4:04 p.m. — Sheriffs deputies received a report of aggravated assault on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue in Deary.

5:26 p.m. — A combine was reportedly on fire in a garbanzo bean field near the corner of West Twin and Harrington roads in Moscow. The vehicle was never fully engulfed and the flames were extinguished by the reporting party.

9:05 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of Third Street in Juliaetta.

10:37 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.

