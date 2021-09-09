PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
10:28 a.m. — Police and EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on State Street. Nobody needed to be transported to the hospital.
10:49 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Taylor Street.
12:18 p.m. — Two disorderly people were issued trespassing violations at The Hills on Grand apartments.
6:07 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for violating a protection order on Leland Drive.
9:46 p.m. — A disorderly person was reported at Arby’s.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:59 a.m. — A stolen vehicle was reported on Young Road in Endicott.
2:16 p.m. — A vehicle went off the roadway and through a fence on Old Albion Road in Pullman.
2:37 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on D Street in Albion.
8:11 p.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer collision was reported on State Route 26 in LaCrosse.
9:12 p.m. — A 55-year-old Rosalia man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Johnson Road in Rosalia.
10:22 p.m. — An overdose was reported on Third Street in Endicott but the patient was not transported to the hospital.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
4:38 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
6:17 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Troy Road and South Mountainview Road.
7:06 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Stadium Way.
7:38 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on South Main Street.
8:10 a.m. — Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in a public restroom on South Jackson Street.
8:43 a.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 100 block of South Blaine Street.
10:18 — Officers responded to reports of drug paraphernalia and vandalism at a public restroom on the 900 block of East Third Street.
10:34 a.m. — One person was cited for public urination on the 700 block of South Rayburn Street.
11:49 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 900 block of East Eighth Street.
1:03 p.m. — Police cited a man for driving with a suspended license on the 300 block of Styner Avenue.
1:31 p.m. — Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in a public restroom on the corner of Joseph Street and South Mountain View Road.
1:37 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 500 block of West A Street.
4:17 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a noninjury traffic collision on the 1200 block of West Pullman Road.
4:47 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 200 block of North Main Street.
4:48 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the corner of South Washington and East Fifth streets.
4:49 p.m. — Police received a report of a noninjury traffic collision on the 700 block of North Main Street.
9:40 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on Styner Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:32 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1600 block of State Highway 6 in Potlatch.
3:17 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on the 100 block of West Fourth Street in Deary.
10:16 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 3600 block of State Highway 8 in Troy.
10:48 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Troy.
1:07 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of East Mountain Home Road in Potlatch.
1:47 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the corner of U.S. Highway 95 and Old Highway 95 in Genesee.
3:09 p.m. — A 62-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the corner of Four Mile Road and U.S. Highway 95 in Viola.
4:04 p.m. — Sheriffs deputies received a report of aggravated assault on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue in Deary.
5:26 p.m. — A combine was reportedly on fire in a garbanzo bean field near the corner of West Twin and Harrington roads in Moscow. The vehicle was never fully engulfed and the flames were extinguished by the reporting party.
9:05 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 100 block of Third Street in Juliaetta.
10:37 p.m. — Deputies responded to a medical emergency on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.