PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

10:29 a.m. — A stop sign fell down on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.

6:19 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a flipped vehicle on the 2300 block of South Grand Avenue.

Tuesday

12:51 a.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.

WSU POLICE

Monday

1:18 p.m. — An officer responded to a dog off its leash on the 1300 block of Southeast Stadium Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

8:19 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on North C Street in Albion.

6:30 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of an attempted theft from a FedEx truck on East Front Street in Albion.

7:36 p.m. — A tree fell down on Stevick Road in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

9:54 a.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on the 700 block of Brent Drive.

3:54 p.m. — A male was reported trespassing on the 900 block of Vandal Drive.

4:55 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male taking a selfie with a firearm in Taco Time.

9:05 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Walmart.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

7:46 a.m. — A collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

2:47 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Paradise Ridge Road in Moscow.

