PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:29 a.m. — A stop sign fell down on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
6:19 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a flipped vehicle on the 2300 block of South Grand Avenue.
Tuesday
12:51 a.m. — A missing person was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
WSU POLICE
Monday
1:18 p.m. — An officer responded to a dog off its leash on the 1300 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:19 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on North C Street in Albion.
6:30 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of an attempted theft from a FedEx truck on East Front Street in Albion.
7:36 p.m. — A tree fell down on Stevick Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:54 a.m. — Police arrested a male on a warrant on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
3:54 p.m. — A male was reported trespassing on the 900 block of Vandal Drive.
4:55 p.m. — Police heard a report of a male taking a selfie with a firearm in Taco Time.
9:05 p.m. — Shoplifting was reported at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:46 a.m. — A collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
2:47 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Paradise Ridge Road in Moscow.