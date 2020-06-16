PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Bleasner Drive.
1:09 p.m. — A 32-year-old subject was arrested following a domestic dispute on Kamiaken Street.
2:23 p.m. — Police responded to a report of fraud and threats being made at Evolve on Main.
8:51 p.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a disorderly conduct call on Terre View Drive.
9:12 p.m. — EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on Hillside Drive but no patient was transported to the hospital.
10:54 p.m. — A 31-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI on McKenzie Street.
Saturday
12:56 a.m. — A sex offense was reported in Pullman.
8:51 a.m. — A 27-year-old subject and a 29-year-old subject were arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault domestic violence on Fisk Street.
10:26 p.m. — One subject was taken to PRH following a report of an unconscious person on Panorama Drive.
Sunday
12:31 a.m. — A break-in was reported on Campus Street.
3:44 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly crashed into a transformer on Glenhaven Drive.
6:55 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:51 a.m. — One person was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center following a vehicle accident on State Route 195.
Saturday
2:15 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Colfax.
Sunday
11:35 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Pullman Albion Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:43 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of King Road.
4:14 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at East City Park on East Third Street.
4:41 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
5:20 p.m. — A 40-year-old man reportedly hit the Palouse Early Learning Center on Alturas Drive with his vehicle and damaged the exterior siding, interior drywall and shrubs. He was cited for suspicion of failure to provide proof of liability insurance.
8:50 p.m. — A 40-year-old man was cited for suspicion of battery and malicious injury to property after he allegedly punched a 16-year-old male for kissing his 16-year-old daughter and reportedly damaged the male’s car door by yanking it open outside Panda Express on West Pullman Road.
10:13 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was arrested on a warrant and cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana on the 1900 block of South Main Street.
10:47 p.m. — A male reportedly entered Wingers on South Blaine Street after being told not to by staff. He was trespassed.
Saturday
4:21 p.m. — Graffiti was reported on the University of Idaho Art and Architecture Building and Mines Building on campus.
4:40 p.m. — A tenant on the 100 block of East Fourth Street reportedly damaged four light bulbs in the hallway.
10:08 p.m. — Child abuse or neglect was reported at the Best Western Plus University Inn on West Pullman Road. The case was forwarded to the Pullman Police Department.
9:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.
10:03 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle with an invalid driver’s license at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
Sunday
12:53 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on East First and North Main streets.
2:41 a.m. — A driver reportedly ran into nearly every traffic cone from Washington to Main streets.
4:41 a.m. — A male reportedly stole a case of beer from the Mobil gas station on the 800 block of Troy Road.
4:57 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of disturbing the peace on the 500 block of South Asbury Street.
11:04 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly keyed on the 300 block of Palouse Court.
12:37 p.m. — A 42-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant at Wingers.
3:12 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was cited for suspicion of malicious injury to property by graffiti after allegedly using a marker to draw a penis on the glass window of AT&T on West Pullman Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:28 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 1000 block of Chaney Road near Viola.
11:19 a.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported at Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill.
Saturday
10:53 a.m. — Two unlocked vehicles were reportedly rummaged through on the 2900 block of East Palouse River Drive near Moscow. A GPS was reportedly stolen from one of the vehicles.
6:22 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on State Highway 3 near Deary.
6:38 p.m. — A battery was reported at Potlatch Elementary School in Potlatch.
Sunday
5:37 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Kennedy Ford and Comstock roads near Potlatch.
7:45 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 4500 block of State Highway 8 near Deary.