MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

12:07 p.m. — A male was issued a trespassing order at the Hillcrest Motel.

10:24 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Howard and First streets.

11:09 p.m. — While responding to a DUI on Howard and First streets, police arrested a 26-year-old woman at the scene for interfering and obstructing officers.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

10:18 a.m. — Deputies responded to a reported theft at Clanton Lane in Harvard.

2:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to a dispute on Boller Road in Potlatch.

6:23 p.m. — A theft was reported on Main Street in Troy.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

6:11 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly obstructing a public servant on Southeast Terre View Drive.

3:26 p.m. — A squirrel got into an apartment on the 1700 block of Northeast Valley Road.

4:30 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

4:35 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an assault on the 400 block of West Main Street and transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.

5:28 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Southeast Bishop Boulevard and South Grand Avenue.

Thursday

2:03 a.m. — Someone reported eggs being thrown on the 800 block of Northeast A Street.

WSU POLICE

Wednesday

6:14 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.

10:16 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

Thursday

12:48 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:43 a.m. — A 24-year-old man from Pullman was arrested for driving under the influence on North Grand Avenue.

11:39 a.m. — A deputy responded to an intoxicated person on Whelan Road in Pullman.

9:13 p.m. — A 38-year-old woman from Pullman was arrested for driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Uniontown.

Recommended for you