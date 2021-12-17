MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:07 p.m. — A male was issued a trespassing order at the Hillcrest Motel.
10:24 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Howard and First streets.
11:09 p.m. — While responding to a DUI on Howard and First streets, police arrested a 26-year-old woman at the scene for interfering and obstructing officers.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:18 a.m. — Deputies responded to a reported theft at Clanton Lane in Harvard.
2:45 p.m. — Deputies responded to a dispute on Boller Road in Potlatch.
6:23 p.m. — A theft was reported on Main Street in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:11 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly obstructing a public servant on Southeast Terre View Drive.
3:26 p.m. — A squirrel got into an apartment on the 1700 block of Northeast Valley Road.
4:30 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
4:35 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an assault on the 400 block of West Main Street and transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
5:28 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Southeast Bishop Boulevard and South Grand Avenue.
Thursday
2:03 a.m. — Someone reported eggs being thrown on the 800 block of Northeast A Street.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
6:14 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
10:16 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
Thursday
12:48 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:43 a.m. — A 24-year-old man from Pullman was arrested for driving under the influence on North Grand Avenue.
11:39 a.m. — A deputy responded to an intoxicated person on Whelan Road in Pullman.
9:13 p.m. — A 38-year-old woman from Pullman was arrested for driving with a suspended license on State Route 195 in Uniontown.