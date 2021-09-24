PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:38 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Northwest True Street and arrested a 22-year-old man for suspicion of assault.
10:35 a.m. — Police received a report of graffiti on the 500 block of Northwest Larry Street.
8 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of Northeast Maple Street.
8:38 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 200 block of Northwest Clay Court and arrested a 25-year-old man for suspicion of unlawful imprisonment.
9:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 200 block of Northwest Sunrise Drive.
Thursday
2:39 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of a drug overdose on the 600 block of Northeast Gray Lane and took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
4:39 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
9:34 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Valley Road.
2:18 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 200 block of Northeast Library Mall.
7:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 1900 block of Northeast Valley Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
8:53 a.m. — A bicyclist reported being harassed on 3rd and Main streets.
9:32 a.m. — Police responded to a mental health crisis at Aspen Park.
10:59 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a man slumped over in a vehicle at McDonald’s on Troy Road.
3:12 p.m. — A dumpster fire was reported on the 100 block of East 3rd Street.
4:21 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen from the Wallace Complex on 6th Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:27 p.m. — A suicide threat was reported in Kendrick.
11:47 p.m. — An illegal burn was reported on Moscow Mountain Road in Moscow.