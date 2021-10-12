MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:14 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a male attempting to break into a residence on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
2:33 p.m. — A break-in was reported at a storage unit on North Almon Street.
2:36 p.m. — A smoldering flower pot was reported on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
6:08 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
9:09 p.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on Seventh and Ash streets.
Saturday
1:49 a.m. — An alcohol offense was reported on Main and Fifth streets.
1:20 p.m. — An intoxicated male was reportedly causing problems at East City Park.
3:56 p.m. — Police are investigating a possible battery involving a physical dispute between a waitress at Mingles and five patrons.
8:09 p.m. — A male was transported to Gritman Medical Center after allegedly being battered by four males on Linda Lane. Police are investigating.
Sunday
12:11 a.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on West A Street.
1:09 p.m. — Police are investigating a reported rape in Moscow.
5:55 p.m. — Police arrested a 52-year-old Troy man for suspicion of DUI.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:19 a.m. — A 48-year-old Pullman man was arrested on a warrant on Sand Road in Moscow.
Saturday
12:03 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 26-year-old woman for suspicion of DUI in Juliaetta.
6:46 p.m. — A tree caught on fire on Highway 99 in Troy.
10:17 p.m. — An illegal fire was reported at Spring Valley Reservoir.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
3:43 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
6:00 a.m. — An officer picked up ammunition from the Transportation Security Administration at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
10:18 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of an unattended child in a vehicle on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
4:58 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a traffic accident on Southeast Bishop Boulevard and South Grand Avenue.
8:13 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of Northeast C Street.
10:48 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Northwest Deane Street.
11:05 p.m. — An open container violation was reported on Northeast Colorado Street and Northeast Opal Street.
11:55 p.m. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with alleged domestic violence and fourth-degree assault on the 200 block of Northwest Golden Hills Drive.
Saturday
7:54 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Southeast Crestview Street and South Grand Avenue.
12:56 p.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of Northwest Deane Street.
5:13 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged with alleged third-degree theft on Northeast Colorado Street.
7:02 p.m. — Police conducted a welfare check on the 1300 block of Northwest Hall Drive.
8:34 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
Sunday
12:02 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
12:25 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 700 block of Northeast Linden Street. One person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital.
12:36 a.m. — An intoxicated person was reported on the 900 block of Northeast D Street.
1:37 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with alleged second-degree criminal trespassing on the 300 block of North Grand Avenue.
3:29 a.m. — A burglary was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Ash Street. The case is under investigation.
11:19 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
3:14 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on Northeast Harvey Road and Northeast Alpha Road.
9:07 p.m. — Police arrested and charged a 44-year-old-man with third-degree malicious mischief.
9:59 p.m. — A caller reported a car being egged near the 500 block of Northeast Oak Street.
WSU POLICE
Friday
10:56 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
Saturday
4:07 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
4:37 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on East Grimes Way.
9:39 p.m. — A minor in possession of alcohol was contacted on Northeast Cougar Way.
Sunday
1:30 p.m. — An officer responded to a possible traffic hazard on the 1700 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:18 a.m. — Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Manning Road in Colfax.
Saturday
1:30 p.m. — A welfare check was requested on East Woodworth Street in Uniontown.
Sunday
3:53 p.m. — A strong gas-like odor was reported on South Lake Street in Colfax.