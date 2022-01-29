LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
John Courage White, 20, and Makayla Marie Schmick, 23, both of Moscow.
Thursday
Jonathan Lee Hartzell, 28, of Moscow, and Kayla Shay Bird, 26, of Orofino.
Sentencings
Jan. 20
Rebecca Laird, 40, of Moscow, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to 30 days in jail, five years of probation and 100 hours of community service.
Wednesday
Robert Lowry, 64, of Hayden, Idaho, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year of probation and fined $502.50.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
5:42 p.m. — A noninjury accident occurred on West Pullman Road.
8:40 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an odor from burnt cooking oil on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
11:47 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
Friday
12:38 a.m. — An 18-year-old intoxicated woman was transported to Gritman Medical Center from Elm Street.
LATAH COUNTY
Thursday
8:03 a.m. — A theft was reported on Morscheck Road in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
4:05 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.
11:23 p.m. — An officer arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of trespassing and possessing alcohol as a minor.
11:57 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for DUI on the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
9:35 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person at Morrill Hall.
7:23 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
Friday
12:23 a.m. — An officer responded to a broken window on the 1600 block of Northeast Cougar Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
4:57 p.m. — A house check was provided on North Mill Street in Colfax.