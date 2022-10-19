PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:16 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Harvest Drive.
11:34 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 900 block of Providence Court.
2:12 p.m. — Officers responded to a theft in-progress on Professional Mall Boulevard.
4:13 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Grand Avenue.
6:24 p.m. — A motorcycle was stolen on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
7:11 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 300 block of Stadium Way.
7:14 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Monday
10:41 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 300 block of Troy Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:29 a.m. — A suspicious item was left on a headstone on Cemetery Road in Albion.
10:12 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on Fairview Street in Colfax.
10:13 a.m. — Theft was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
10:54 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.
2:10 p.m. — Police performed a house check on Ragon Road in Oakesdale.
8:27 p.m. — Officers responded to an unconscious person on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
8:45 p.m. — A crash with unknown injuries was reported on State Route 27 in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:42 a.m. — Holes were kicked in the drywall and insulation was damaged during an event held this past weekend at the Latah County Event Center. Two male suspects have been identified as of Tuesday morning.
8:47 a.m. — Police heard a report of suspicious people getting into mail boxes on the 1000 block of West C Street.
11:05 a.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person at FairBridge Inn.
3:12 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported on Rodeo Drive.
6:05 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unconscious male on the 1000 block of West Pullman Road.
7:47 p.m. — Walmart reported a theft.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:14 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on Little Bear Ridge Road in Troy.
