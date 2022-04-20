WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:08 p.m. — A traffic hazard was reported on West Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
6:17 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute complaint on the 1700 block of North Polk Street.
7:47 p.m. — Needles were found in the East City Park bathroom.
10:18 a.m. — Police heard a report of a man using drugs in a laundromat on Taylor Avenue.
4:31 p.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on Third and Jackson street.
4:51 p.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on the 900 block of C Street.
7:49 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant at Furniture Center.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:44 a.m. — A 24-year-old Moscow man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Highway 8 and Gun Club Road in Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:37 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a man who was supposed to travel to Kennewick and never showed up.
12:55 p.m. — A wine bottle was thrown through a car window on the 800 block of Northeast Ruby Street.
2:22 p.m. — A purse was stolen on the 600 block of Northeast Oak Street.
10:04 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a fire on the 300 block of Southeast Crestview Street.
10:27 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a home with a window open during heavy rain on the 600 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
WSU POLICE
Monday
1:15 p.m. — An officer responded to a person stuck in an elevator on the 1100 block of Southeast Washington Street. The person was released by an elevator technician.
5:11 p.m. — A car accident with no injuries was reported on Northeast Spokane Street.
7:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.