MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
2:21 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from North Almon Street.
Wednesday
12:09 a.m. — Firefighters extinguished a small fire at Lola Clyde Park.
3:50 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Troy Road.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:11 a.m. — Theft was reported on Highway 3 in Deary.
11:52 a.m. — A collision was reported on Eid Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:22 a.m. — A dead cat was reported on the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive.
2:15 p.m. — Officers arrested a 43-year-old man for suspicion of theft at Moscow & Pullman Building Supply.
5:18 p.m. — An overdose was reported on Southwest Fountain Street and Southwest Center Street.
6:41 p.m. — A 63-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of reckless driving on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:37 p.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man for a warrant on the 500 block of Southeast Shoemaker Place.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
7:53 a.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Ferdinand’s Lane.
1:56 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:29 a.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault on West Church Street in Palouse.
7:15 a.m. — Cows were reported on Rosalia Road and Pine City Malden Road in Rosalia.
11:14 a.m. — Deputy and coroner responded to a death by suicide on Sunset Road in St. John.
11:37 a.m. — A burglary was reported on North Main Street in Malden.
7:46 p.m. — Tools were stolen near Golf Course Road in Tekoa.