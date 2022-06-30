MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

2:21 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from North Almon Street.

Wednesday

12:09 a.m. — Firefighters extinguished a small fire at Lola Clyde Park.

3:50 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Troy Road.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

8:11 a.m. — Theft was reported on Highway 3 in Deary.

11:52 a.m. — A collision was reported on Eid Road in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8:22 a.m. — A dead cat was reported on the 1500 block of Northwest Turner Drive.

2:15 p.m. — Officers arrested a 43-year-old man for suspicion of theft at Moscow & Pullman Building Supply.

5:18 p.m. — An overdose was reported on Southwest Fountain Street and Southwest Center Street.

6:41 p.m. — A 63-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of reckless driving on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

11:37 p.m. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man for a warrant on the 500 block of Southeast Shoemaker Place.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

7:53 a.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Ferdinand’s Lane.

1:56 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on the 1100 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

12:29 a.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault on West Church Street in Palouse.

7:15 a.m. — Cows were reported on Rosalia Road and Pine City Malden Road in Rosalia.

11:14 a.m. — Deputy and coroner responded to a death by suicide on Sunset Road in St. John.

11:37 a.m. — A burglary was reported on North Main Street in Malden.

7:46 p.m. — Tools were stolen near Golf Course Road in Tekoa.

