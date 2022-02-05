Artwork made of paper, and on paper, lines the hallway gallery of Moscow’s 1912 Center. Each piece was created by an artist from across the city.
From professional artists to young artists, the annual Community Art Show is open to anyone in Moscow who wants to submit a piece. The theme, which changes each year, is chosen by 1912 Center Executive Director Jenny Kostroff. She looks forward seeing what the artists create.
This year’s theme was simply, “Paper.” Artist Susan Segota painted onto paper plates while Arkady Barr made a self portrait out of paper.
Barr is in the sixth grade and made the collage self-portrait as an art class project. She said submitting it to the art show was her grandmother’s idea.
Barr said this is her first collage and it was a fun project to do. Normally, Barr said, she does graphite or charcoal art.
Other entries include Belinda Rhodes’ submission of handmade paper and sunflower watercolors and, from another resident, a book of quotes about forests on handmade paper.
Kostroff said it’s been great to see the art coming from the community. The art is always a surprise to her because they let the artists interpret the theme.
“The nice thing is we put the call out and then get a surprise,” Kostroff said
The art show enjoyed an opening party Friday night with crepes (a paperthin pancake) served on paper plates, water served in paper cups and a paper chain to serve as the guest book. The guest book will be a continuous effort where when people visit the gallery they can write their name on a strip of paper and then attach it to the chain.
“I like that we have a way to bring our community together,” Kostroff said.
At the opening reception, attendees voted for their favorite piece of art and the winner will receive a ream of paper. Being dedicated to the theme each year, Kostroff said, is part of the fun.
The community art show started around 2009, Kostroff said, and was a way to bring more community engagement into the 1912 Center. The theme was chickens. Now it is a yearly event that Kostroff and the staff at the 1912 Center look forward to organizing.
The show will stay up until the end of March. The 1912 Center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and is at 412 E Third St. in Moscow. Many of the pieces, Kostroff said, are available for sale and those interested can stop by the office for more information.
