Remote ranches ravaged by wildfire

This map provided by the Payette National Forest shows how much area around the Salmon River the Elkhorn Fire has burned since it ignited. It is estimated to have covered almost 24,000 acres.

Firefighters and a caretaker narrowly escaped serious injury this past weekend after a wildfire burning in the Salmon River canyon blew up suddenly and made a 20,000-acre run with winds up to 90 mph that destroyed buildings at Allison Ranch and Yellow Pine Ranch.

U.S. Forest Service officials confirmed Wednesday that seven structures were destroyed at Allison Creek, a retreat center owned by Allison Ranch Ministries Foundation Inc., of Boise. One building at Yellow Pine Ranch also was destroyed and another damaged.

Both ranches are located on the main Salmon River, upstream from Riggins and surrounded by the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Payette national forests.

Tags

Recommended for you