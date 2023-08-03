Firefighters and a caretaker narrowly escaped serious injury this past weekend after a wildfire burning in the Salmon River canyon blew up suddenly and made a 20,000-acre run with winds up to 90 mph that destroyed buildings at Allison Ranch and Yellow Pine Ranch.
U.S. Forest Service officials confirmed Wednesday that seven structures were destroyed at Allison Creek, a retreat center owned by Allison Ranch Ministries Foundation Inc., of Boise. One building at Yellow Pine Ranch also was destroyed and another damaged.
Both ranches are located on the main Salmon River, upstream from Riggins and surrounded by the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Payette national forests.
Brian Harris, a spokesperson for the Payette National Forest, said the Elkhorn Fire, currently mapped at 23,940 acres and moving upriver in the Big Mallard and Bargamin creek areas, took an unexpected turn Sunday morning after a smoky inversion lifted and extreme winds pushed the fire into the Salmon River canyon.
“By 12:30 (p.m.) the fire picked up and started running and in an hour it had burned 1,000 acres,” Harris said.
Firefighters stationed at the Allison Ranch who had been putting structure protection in place estimated winds up to 90 mph blowing about large chunks of trees and other debris.
Firefighters used sprinklers, pumps and hose lays already in place at the ranch in an effort to protect the structures. Soon, another report of the fire having crossed the river at Yellow Pine Ranch came in.
“So we did have firefighters on-site and the caretaker (of the Allison Ranch). They tried to hang in there and continue to use structure protection measures. But when they felt they had to get out, they did that,” Harris said.
Because of the fire’s intensity Sunday, the Forest Service abruptly suspended all boat launches from Corn Creek to Vinegar Creek.
Although the closure was officially lifted today, the agency continues to urge caution for people using the river and said if fire activity continues and conditions change, boaters may not be able to launch.
No stopping or camping will be allowed on either side of the river from Sunny Bar at river mile 22.6 to Campbell’s Ferry at river mile 42.5. The area remains smoky and boaters were cautioned to be on the lookout for falling rocks, logs and other debris.
People whose river trips have been suspended because of the closure and the no camping or stopping requirement are being offered rollovers for the same launch date next year.
Dustin Aherin, a river outfitter with Idaho River Adventures, told the Tribune on Wednesday that, although he agrees the Forest Service made the right call with the closure earlier this week, it was costly to outfitters and their customers who had planned river trips.
“I was one of the parties ready to go rafting when the Forest Service wisely closed the river,” Aherin said. “So no ill feelings — this is what we do. That was a crazy fire down in there for three or four days.”
Unfortunately, he had guests who had flown in from South Carolina who had planned on the river trip those days. Aherin said he was unable to refund the guests’ money because they had signed a contract and did not have travel insurance. But he did offer them a similar trip next year and managed to find an alternate section for them to float.
Aherin said travel insurance is an expense people taking vacations should strongly consider, especially because of the increasing frequency of catastrophic wildfire seasons that interrupt travel plans.
“There’s a lot of money in there if the river gets closed,” Aherin said. “The management of these resources ... in the last five to seven years got very in tune to keep things open as much as possible. Recreation is being weighed in daily decisions as much as resource and structure protection, and that’s a fantastic thing.”
Firefighters on the Elkhorn Fire are focusing efforts on the northwest side of the fire and point protection measures in the areas of Cook and Mallard Ranch.
They are continuing to improve structure protection in the area and monitoring and managing rafting groups ahead of approaching the fire.
The road to the Whitewater Ranch remains closed to the public and the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest is implementing road, trail and area closures in the area for the safety of forest visitors.
Temporary flight restrictions are also in place and all aircraft not assigned to the fire are required to stay out of the area, including those intending to land at private ranches.
In other fires in area:
The Little Bear Fire located on the Powell Ranger District a half-mile northeast from Bear Mountain Lookout and about 1 mile south of U.S. Highway 12 was estimated between 1,246 and 1,346 acres Wednesday.
The lightning-caused fire started July 3 and is considered 20% completed. The fire increased about 200 to 300 acres Wednesday and is burning downhill and cleaning up dead, down logs that fell in the Freezeout Fire in 2012.
The Midnight Fire located on Forest Service Road #284 (the Elk City Wagon Road) 1 mile east of China Point and 3 miles northwest of Pilot Knob near Mountain House is estimated at 179 acres and is about 38% complete. The lightning-caused fire began July 10 and fire crews are working in thick vegetation.