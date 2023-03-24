Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has found a way to take learning outside the classroom, and inspire young minds in the ever growing world of STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

SEL celebrated its 10th anniversary Thursday of hosting its annual Great Day, or Getting Ready for Engineering and Technology Day. The event at the company’s plant in Pullman is an ongoing effort created to excite kids about STEM and empower them to keep learning. Around 90 middle school students from 30 schools across the region attended the event, working with SEL engineers and innovators.

John Cassleman, K-12 outreach program coordinator at SEL, said the event was created to introduce children to STEM, but also to engage them in ways they couldn’t necessarily do in the classroom.