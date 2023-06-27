It caused a bit of a stir in the Lewiston Orchards, but the rock blasting carried out Friday afternoon is just a normal part of business for Atlas Sand & Rock.

The Lewiston company that sells gravel and other rock products occasionally blasts at its quarry just south of the city limits along the Sixth Street grade to create the raw material. The blasting is done “once a year, once every other year,” Atlas operations manager Tim Jasper said, depending on how quickly the material is sold.

The most recent blasting happened at about 3:30 p.m. Friday. It caused a rumble that some Lewiston Orchards residents thought might be an earthquake, and the shaking registered as a magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale. That figure was provided Friday by the National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado, but one of its geophysicists also said the readings looked “like quarry activity” — which was indeed the case.

