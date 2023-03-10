The Moscow School District Board of Trustees has selected Shawn Tiegs to be the district’s next superintendent.
The board voted on the decision during a Wednesday meeting. Tiegs is the current superintendent of the Nezperce School District. The other finalist was Brian Lee, principal of Orofino Junior-Senior High School.
“Both candidates were very strong, but in the input collected Mr. Tiegs was favored and the Board felt he was the stronger of the two candidates,” board chairperson Ken Faunce wrote in a statement that was released Wednesday evening.
Tiegs will replace Greg Bailey, who is retiring this summer after 10 years with the Moscow School District.
“I want to thank all of the groups and individuals that provided the input that helped us make this important decision,” Faunce said.
The decision was made after both candidates made visits to Moscow this week where they met with school staff, students, board members and community members.
The Idaho School Board Association assisted the Moscow School District with the candidate search. There were initially nine candidates considered for the position.