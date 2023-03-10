The Moscow School District Board of Trustees has selected Shawn Tiegs to be the district’s next superintendent.

The board voted on the decision during a Wednesday meeting. Tiegs is the current superintendent of the Nezperce School District. The other finalist was Brian Lee, principal of Orofino Junior-Senior High School.

“Both candidates were very strong, but in the input collected Mr. Tiegs was favored and the Board felt he was the stronger of the two candidates,” board chairperson Ken Faunce wrote in a statement that was released Wednesday evening.