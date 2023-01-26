TROY — Twenty-eight people submitted written statements opposing a property owner’s application to rent out a downtown Troy building for church gatherings Sundays.

During a Wednesday public hearing, 15 people spoke in opposition to the possibility of church gatherings at the former Umpqua Bank building on 424 S. Main St.

Owner Matt Meyer bought the building in November with the goal of allowing the public to rent that space for events, including religious meetings. Meyer told the Daily News on Tuesday that Christ Church was interested in using that space for this purpose on Sundays. Meyer is listed as a parish elder on the Christ Church website.

