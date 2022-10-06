The University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences has been given the largest award in the university’s history to help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change.

The award, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, is twice as large as any previous UI grant. In addition to supporting research on building cropping systems that are more resilient to climate change, the five-year grant stimulates the state’s economy by paying more than half of the funds directly to Idaho agricultural producers.

UI’s “Climate-Smart Commodities for Idaho: A Public-Private-Tribal Partnership” is among 70 projects awarded nationally for a combined investment of about $2.8 billion included in the first pool of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities.

