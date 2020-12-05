The University of Idaho announced Friday it selected Torrey Lawrence to serve as provost and executive vice president following a week of deliberations.
Lawrence, who served as interim provost and executive vice president before his elevation, has worked for the UI for more than 20 years and is the only internal candidate who was considered.
The provost and executive vice president is tasked with leading the academic mission of the university, overseeing faculty matters, student success, and strategic planning among many other responsibilities.
Since he started with the UI in 1989, Lawrence has been elevated to progressively higher levels of leadership at the UI. This includes serving as director of the school of music from 2013-17, a year as associate dean for undergraduate studies and faculty affairs in the UI’s College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences followed by two years as vice provost for faculty before he was tapped to serve as provost on an interim basis.
During the selection process, Lawrence said he is committed to staying with the UI, noting he raised a family in the area and plans to retire in Moscow.
“I’ve actually worked here under eight different presidents — five of them permanent. I think that constant transition has been part of our challenge,” he said. “I’m committed to staying here, being here and working for this institution.”