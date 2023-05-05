UI shares its vision for new housing

Broyles

The University of Idaho is interested in developing housing for UI students, faculty and retired alumni on the eastern edge of campus near downtown.

Toni Broyles, special assistant to the UI president, spoke about these ideas during the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency meeting Thursday. She also provided an update on the future of the former Moscow Police Station building downtown.

UI is looking at the available land between Sixth Street and Sweet Avenue as a future location for housing and commercial development. It includes the land adjacent to the Crites Seed facility.