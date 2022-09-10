Evacuation orders remain in place for Orogrande residents, where the Williams Creek Fire, located 5 miles west of the community, was listed at 11,881 acres Friday with 0% containment.

The larger size of the fire, according to the fire management team, was a result of better mapping Thursday night.

“Aerial supervision was over the fire all day, providing continuous coverage, managing the airspace, directing helicopters, and prioritizing locations for water bucket drops,” said Wendy Dumke, information officer for the Williams Creek and Twin Lakes fires.

