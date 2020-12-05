The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, in a partnership with the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, recently announced the grant recipients for the Black Lives Matter artist grants.
The 20 winning artists will each receive $2,500 to fund the creation of art that communicates the voices, experiences and artistic expression of social justice efforts in response to systemic racism. Works from each of the artists are scheduled to be exhibited at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum beginning in the fall semester of 2021.
The grant recipients are: Aisha Harrison, Lisa Myers Bulmash, Hasaan Kirkland, Rene Westbrook, Troy Riley Miles, Jasmine Iona Brown, Robert J. Lloyd, Grace June, Zinda K. Foster, Whitney Evans, Jennifer Kuhns, Cynthia Camlin, Myron Curry, Jackie Schaubel, Derek E. Johnson, Maya Milton, Bonnie Hopper, Tracy Poindexter-Canton, Damon Brown and Felicia Follum.