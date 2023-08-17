WSU museum to feature the works of Choctaw/Cherokee Native Jeffrey Gibson

Washington State University welcomes artist Jeffrey Gibson and his exhibition to its Schnitzer Museum.

His exhibit, “Jeffrey Gibson: They Teach Love, From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation,” will run Aug. 22 to March 9, according to a news release. It can be viewed between the museum’s newly extended hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The exhibition will showcase 35 pieces of art, spanning over 15 years of Gibson’s career. His work explores radical transformation through printmaking, photography, painting, sculpture and contemporary adornment in fashion, according to the release.

