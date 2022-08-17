Pieces of Juventino Aranda’s family history and childhood can be observed in his art during his upcoming exhibit, “Esperé Mucho Tiempo Pa Ver (I Have Waited a Long Time to See).”
Aranda’s exhibit will be displayed at Washington State University’s Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art starting Tuesday. The museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays during the fall semester.
Born in Walla Walla to Mexican immigrants, Aranda identifies as Mexican and second generation American. This exhibit will be his first museum exhibition in eastern Washington and showcases both his new and old works.
Themes of social aspiration and reflections of personal vulnerability can be seen in the exhibit. Aranda’s artwork is inspired by pre-Columbian sources, as well as the grassroots movements of Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta. He portrays social, political and economic struggles of late capitalism and the American dream in his work. Using mediums like painting and sculpting, Aranda draws from personal experience to channel into his artwork.
The exhibit is funded by the Samuel H. and Patricia W. Smith Endowment, the Walla Walla Foundry, Nancy Spitzer and members of the WSU Schnitzer Museum.
Along with Aranda’s work, other exhibitions will be displayed at the museum. “Trimpin: Ambiente432” can be viewed throughout the fall semester; “Keiko Hara: Four Decades of Paintings and Prints” will be showcased until Dec. 12; and “Our Stories, Our Lives: Irwin Nash Photographs of Yakima Valley Migrant Labor” can be viewed until March 11, 2023.
For more information about exhibits at the WSU Schnitzer Museum, visit museum.wsu.edu.