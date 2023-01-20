Kenneth Vernon Garrett, of Moscow, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his devoted family. Ken was born Dec. 23, 1931, at a family home in Deary. Ken was the oldest of three children including Norman and Shirley.
Ken worked for the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association as a teenager during the summers. After graduating from Deary High School in 1949, he worked for them full-time until the snow got too deep and he decided to seek more education. He went to trade school in Spokane to learn telegraphy and railroad accounting, and worked as a depot agent for the Milwaukee Railroad until he was drafted into the Korean War.
Ken served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952-54 as a corporal, receiving two bronze service stars. After his military service, he attended the University of Idaho and graduated with a master’s degree in accounting and CPA. Ken was always a dedicated hard worker while building his own public accounting business in Moscow for the duration of his 32 years, with the final 10 years being associated with the firm of Hayden, Ross and Co. retiring in 1993.
Ken met the love of his life, Dixie Marjean Terry, during his sophomore year in 1956 at the University of Idaho. After a short whirlwind romance, they were married on June 25, 1956. They were always devoted, loving and kind to one another, instilling these good values in their four children and grandchildren.
Ken was justice of the peace for a while, at which time he lost much sleep performing marriage ceremonies for 50 or more couples. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family camping trips, snowmobiling and huckleberry picking, but always seemed to have an empty bucket and years of enjoyment spending time at their Coeur d’Alene Lake cabin shared with the Bailey family.
After retirement, Ken and Dixie enjoyed traveling and camping in their RV, going on ATV adventures, enjoying their grandchildren and spending winters in Yuma, Ariz., where they built a winter home. Over the years, Ken and Dixie were both active in many community services through Jaycees, Lions, Chamber of Commerce, First Presbyterian Church, Elks, Scouting, snowmobile club and Northwest Travelers camping club.
Ken is survived by his devoted wife, Dixie, of 66 years. The couple have two sons, Mike (Wanda) Garrett, of Morgan Hill, Calif., and Pat (Gerri) Garrett, of Moscow; two daughters, Shelley (Don) Frei, of Moscow, and Lori (Scott) Fraser, of Falls City, Wash.; as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by both parents, Kenneth Garrett Sr. and mother Gertrude Olson.
A memorial service will be held later this spring. Please donate to one of Ken’s fondest charities, the Northwest Children’s Home, where their mission is to foster healing and cultivate resilience in children and families for a brighter future; northwestchildrenshome.org.
Many thank-yous to St. Joseph Family Hospice of Lewiston, Dr. Musa Modad and the many who helped care for Ken over the last seven years of his health decline.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.