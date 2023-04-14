Larry Allen Chamberlain, 68, of Troy, went to meet with God on Friday, April 7, 2023. He was born on July 2, 1954, in San Antonio, Texas, to Jack and Ivadell Green Chamberlain.
Later, his family moved to Moscow and he attended Moscow High School, graduating in 1972. Following graduation, he stepped into the beer distribution business where he started with Northwest Distributors. Larry then went on to own and operate Moscow RV Center, on Logan Street, with his brother Tim.
Larry enjoyed his time in nature and with family. In his spare time he loved to golf, hunt, fish and go camping, along with spending time with his dogs and trap shooting.
He could often be found running farm equipment or being creative in the wood shop. He was also a proud member of the Elks Club.
Larry is survived by his children, Brian (Susanna) Chamberlain, Larry Scott (Kaylie) Chamberlain; siblings, Sally (Jim) Lyons, Julie Odenburg, and Tim (Laurie) Chamberlain; nine grandchildren; so many nieces and nephews, and girlfriend, Debbie Noren.
Memorial services will be held at 11a.m., Monday, April 17, at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene, with interment to follow at the Moscow Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Light a Candle Foundation at Gritman Hospital or the Moscow Elks Lodge. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.