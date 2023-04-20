On Friday, April 14, 2023, Michael Wesley Small, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and veteran passed away at the age of 78.
He was a resident of Albion for the last 21-plus years. He was born June 24, 1944, in Wichita, Kan., moving to Pullman in 1946 where he attended Pullman schools from 1950 to 1957. He resided in Pullman and Bellevue, Wash., with his family during these years finally graduating from Sammamish High School in 1962. He met and married Vicky Irene Arp in 1965. They were married for 12 years blessing him with three children.
He then joined the U.S. Air Force on May 3, 1966, specializing in munitions, and retired as a MSGT after 22½ years of devoted service. During one of his years of service, while stationed in Utah, he met and married Kathleen Kay Whitney/Marotto who blessed him with another son and brought into the family her two children giving them a total of six children who in turn have blessed them with eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
After his military retirement, he worked in management in Priest River, Idaho and finally at SEL Laboratories in Pullman until his official retirement in December of 2013. Some of his hobbies included CB radios, ham radios, fishing, traveling, hunting, random road trips exploring the area, being there for his family in any way, an avid follower of friends and family on Facebook, and his love for the Lord.
He is survived by his loving wife Kay Small, his brother Roger Small, sister Debbie Small, his children Michael Small, Dauphnie Gosselin, Robert Small, Andrew Marotto, Melissa Small and Wesley Small, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will always carry his memory in our hearts and only because of him and countless service members and veterans like him does “Old Glory” still fly today.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22, starting at the Albion Community Church, followed by graveside services at the Colfax Cemetery and refreshments after at Albion Community Church in Albion.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.