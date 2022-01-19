Richard “Dick” Bauer

Richard “Dick” LeRoy Bauer, 72, of Eagle, Idaho, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gretchen (Hagen); sister, Karen Bowen Hathaway; brother, Charles “Chuck” Bauer (Ann); daughter, Liesel Nelson (Chad); daughter, Johanne McGaugh (Tom); son, Peter Bauer; and grandchildren, Wyatt and Etta Nelson, and Avery and Madelyn McGaugh. Many close cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws also mourn his passing.
Dick was born to LeRoy and Gertrude Bauer on March 8, 1949, in Fairfield, Iowa. The Bauer family eventually relocated to Moscow, where Dick spent most of his childhood. He attended Moscow High School and went on to attend the University of Idaho, completing a degree in music education. He and Gretchen married in 1973 before moving to Columbus, Ohio, where Dick completed his master’s degree in viola performance at Ohio State University (Go Buckeyes!).
Dick’s rich string teaching career of 38 years began in 1975 in Pendleton, Ore., public schools. In 1984 the family moved to Salem, Ore., where he taught at South Salem High School, and its elementary and middle feeder schools. He concluded his public-school years at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, Ill., (2006-13). He led his high school orchestras to numerous State Championships, achieved Grammy Signature School recognition while in Oregon and Illinois, was invited to perform at the Midwest Clinic International Band and Orchestra Conference, and led numerous tours to Europe, allowing his students to learn and perform in historically significant cities and settings. Dick was named Oregon Music Educator of the Year in 2003, and Illinois classroom teacher of the year in 2012 by the Illinois American String Teachers Association. He shared his passion for orchestral music with thousands of students, including beginners through advanced high school students and beyond.
Dick performed as a violist with the Spokane Symphony, the Columbus Symphony and the McCall Summerfest Orchestra, and as the principal violist for the Portland Opera Orchestra and Portland Chamber Orchestra. He taught private violin and viola lessons, conducted the Salem Youth Symphony, and spent many weeks during the summers teaching at Suzuki String camps across the Northwest.
After retiring to Boise in 2013, Dick embraced a new music community when he began directing and expanding the McCall Chamber Orchestra and the McCall Youth Orchestra. He proudly supported the McCall Music Society’s efforts to provide performance and learning opportunities, as well as music scholarships to youth.
Dick enjoyed his retirement to the fullest; discovering new interests and talents such as deer and elk hunting, baking bread, gardening, skiing and boating. Dick and Gretchen loved their many travels but mostly treasured time with their children and four grandchildren.
He was the most loving, devoted and loyal husband to Gretchen, for whom he brewed the world’s strongest coffee every morning. Dick is remembered for his extraordinary character, endless patience, unfailing kindness and always putting others first.
Dick’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Road, Meridian, ID. If you are unable to attend in person please join the family virtually at facebook.com/holyapostles.church/. Remembrances may be left for the family online at AccentFuneral.com. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in honor of Richard Bauer may be mailed to McCall Music Society, PO Box, 558, McCall, ID 83638.