Shyamal Kanti Biswas, 71, of Pullman, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. tonight at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman.
Shyamal was born Nov. 1, 1948, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, where he grew up and attended school. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology and completed his Ph.D. studies in mechanical engineering at Kyushu University, Japan. Shyamal married Mira Das in 1973 and together they made their home in Bangladesh until recently moving to Pullman.
Shyamal had a distinguished teaching career in Bangladesh at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology for many years and even served as the school’s president. He enjoyed teaching and helping his students in any way possible. He loved to travel and enjoyed Japanese cuisine.
He is survived by his wife, Mira Biswas, at their Pullman home; daughter Nandita Biswas (Prashanta Dutta), of Pullman; son Shumiyo Biswas (Priyanka); daughter Ishita Biswas; and two grandchildren, Meghna Dutta and Priyak Biswas.
Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.