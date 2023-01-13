June 14, 1966 — Dec. 8, 2022
———
Sylvia Kim, designer, artist, visionary and resident of Seattle, died unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at the age of 56.
Sylvia is survived by her brothers Tom, Tim, Peter and Joe Kim, and her sisters Sue Jacintho and Cynthia Schmit. She is predeceased by her brothers Paul and Jon Kim; her father, Hack Chin Kim; and her mother, Dorothy (Pidge) Whitaker.
Sylvia was born June 14, 1966, and grew up in Moscow and Troy. In the late ’80s, she moved to Southern California to follow her passion for the arts. Sylvia’s career as a hair artist began at Menage a Trois in Beverly Hills, where she remained until the late ’90s, when her northwest roots called her home. She reestablished herself in Seattle, ultimately with Salon Voda.
Sylvia, so dearly beloved, savored life fully and with no regret. Though her mind and spirit were indomitable, her body wrestled and succumbed to diabetes-related challenges. Sylvia brought color into life, spreading beauty in any form: flowers, art, music, food, words. She lightened and brightened everything in her path with matchless wit and an appetite for laughter. Sylvia had a fearless heart and treated all living things with dignity and kindness. She offered wisdom and compassion to any and all.
Rather than flowers or donations, those inspired to make a gesture of condolence, please do a random act of kindness in the spirit of what Sylvia would do.
A celebration of life will take place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Dockside at Duke’s, 1111 Fairview Ave. N. Seattle, WA 98109.