Let’s stand and applaud Washington State University Regents Professor Patricia Hunt for her outstanding column on the biology of sexual development in humans.

Her words were a thoughtful rebuke of everyone’s favorite off-the-rails Daily News columnist, Chuck Pezeshki. Rather than belittling her fellow WSU professor, Hunt provided a gentle explanation for how one’s sexual identity can be at odds with one’s gonads.

