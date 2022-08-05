Kennedy and the moon landing

On July 16, I heard a local radio talk show host expressing a desperate need in our country for real, effective leadership. As an example of what a real national leader is, he pointed to John F. Kennedy. JFK’s efforts, he said, provided the major impetus for achieving a successful manned flight to the lunar surface in 1969. That claim is historically wobbly.

Yes, Kennedy offered his famous moon challenge in the early days of his presidency. Yes, he even went to Congress in May, 1961, asking for funds to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade. But scarcely two years later, Sept. 18 1963, he was on the phone with chief NASA administrator, James Webb, expressing doubts about the proposed manned lunar project. It was getting pretty expensive, he thought. Did they have to make it a manned mission? Couldn’t they just do it with “instruments” without human involvement? Obviously, Kennedy’s enthusiasm had waned.

Tags

Recommended for you