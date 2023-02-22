Diverse viewpoints

The Feb. 14 Daily News juxtaposed an assortment of viewpoints in a news article, column and letters about access to information. The front-page described efforts by an Idaho legislative committee “to allow civil penalties for schools or public libraries that permit adolescents younger than 18 access to materials considered obscene or harmful.”

Questions immediately arise: “Considered obscene” by whom? What is “harmful,” and to whom? One of the “best-known phrases in the history of the Supreme Court” about “hard-core pornography” was Justice Potter Stewart’s, “I know it when I see it.”