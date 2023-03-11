For many of us, March 16 is a special day. Happy birthday to James Madison, and happy Freedom of Information Day to everyone else.

National Freedom of Information Day celebrates the ability of people to look at most government records and is observed on the birthday of the man who wrote the First Amendment.

The U.S. Justice Department says the basic function of the federal Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) “is to ensure informed citizens, vital to the functioning of a democratic society.”