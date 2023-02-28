Throughout my career, objectivity was stressed as a hallmark of quality reporting.

But here’s the rub: as human beings, being objective — completely neutral — is almost impossible. Did we strive for it? Of course. Were we always successful? For the most part.

That is why it frustrates me to hear younger journalists talk about objectivity as an antique idea, something kind of cute and kitschy. They often tell me being objective is impossible, so why try?