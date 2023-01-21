In the very early morning hours of Jan. 20, 2013, an 18-year-old University of Idaho freshman, Joseph Wiederrick, died of hypothermia under a bridge on the edge of Moscow. It was a tragic situation with the circumstances confusing and sad. I am not assigning blame to anyone. I am sure people were, and still are, devastated about the circumstances.
While there is nothing that can be done to change the outcome of the story, maybe we can learn from it and use it as a catalyst to make some changes.
Nearly a decade ago I wrote the following post on my Facebook page: “(I wonder) what conversation took place at 0300 when a young man knocked on the door at a house on the edge of Moscow and/or was found in the basement of another. What was it about the encounters with this man that wasn’t strange enough to report?”
After some discussion with a friend, I wrote “I agree that the homeowners are not at fault for this. I am just curious how the conversations went. What was said? What things did they see that did not raise red flags? … (W)hat could have been done differently in order to have had a favorable outcome for the young man?”
After that post, more details were published on Jan. 29, 2013, by the Inlander (bit.ly/3J2ubnx).
It is an interesting article that provides more context to the story. The person who found him in the basement of the house did offer some assistance, but Wiederrick refused the assistance. He said he was sorry and moved along. The second person felt threatened and asked Wiederrick to go across the street to get help from the neighbor there.
It appears Wiederrick made it to the house across the street but never knocked. After meandering aimlessly, it appears that he eventually slipped and fell into the creek. He died of hypothermia.
What things can be done to help those who are in danger due to Palouse weather?
Even nights where we get into the 20s and 30s are dangerous to those outside if not properly dressed. The danger may increase if alcohol has been consumed. Do we falsely believe that people will not freeze to death on the Palouse?
One night at 20 or 30 degrees, especially if it is windy or wet, is more than enough to cause someone’s death.
I found an article, “Outdoor Action Guide to Hypothermia And Cold Weather Injuries,” by Rick Curtis (bit.ly/3ZT2a7V). It is worth a review. Let me share one item from the article that is easy to remember and can save a life.
“Watch for the ‘-Umbles’ — stumbles, mumbles, fumbles, and grumbles, which show changes in motor coordination and levels of consciousness.”
Unfortunately, these ‘umbles’ could also be a sign of alcohol consumption and could be written off as the person being intoxicated rather than hypothermic or both. So, the totality of the circumstance must be considered. What is the temperature? How is the person dressed? Is it windy? Are they wet? What other factors are present that may indicate a cold weather emergency rather than simple intoxication?
Did you know when people get hypothermic they are less likely to be able to help themselves? They make poor decisions due to the effects of the hypothermia.
In the name of Wiederrick and with the permission of his family, maybe we can provide education about hypothermia and how it affects people. We should understand how alcohol consumption can make it worse. We should have the mindset that if something doesn’t look right, we should seek to assist.
I understand people may shy away from calling the authorities in order to protect the potential victim from legal issues. Maybe our local leaders can find a way that we can provide assistance to those in need of help while not putting them in a legal bind.
I don’t think anyone wants to hear about another tragic and preventable death on the Palouse when there are so many things that could be done to intervene.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.