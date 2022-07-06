I’ve been a practicing Christian for more than 40 years. Since the beginning, I have been praying for the end of the scourge of abortion. Overturning Roe v. Wade is a good first step.
The argument presents two sides: conservatives say killing an innocent unborn human is murder; progressives say, “my body, my choice.” Conservatives counter, “that unborn child is not your body but is their own person.”
The Supreme Court’s reversal was so shocking because our cultural trajectory has recently been exclusively and aggressively liberal. We are not used to such radically conservative victories, and the progressives are clearly not used to defeat (as evidenced by their hysteria).
Liberals cry that their freedom of choice is being taken away, even going so far as to say that this is evidence of the death of democracy. This makes no sense. By overturning Roe, the Supreme Court has put the issue back into the hands of the people and their elected representatives. Blue states can continue their barbaric abortion practices.
Along with Washington, D.C., eight states have no gestational limits on abortion. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in 2019 even defended abortion during active labor. You can kill a baby on the delivery table if the umbilical cord is still connected or until she takes her first breath.
I remember when I first held my daughter. One minute she was inside my wife, the next she was in my arms.
The only difference was her location. There was no magical moment after delivery that suddenly made her human. Yet in eight states, it would be legal to murder her the minute before she was born because of her location.
What about the day before she was born? Or two? We now have babies surviving birth at 21 weeks. Viability is dependent upon the technology available. Does technology affect the morality of murder? Is a 20-week-old who doesn’t survive not human while the 21-week-old who does is?
As long as we are arguing about viability, the post-birth baby cannot survive on its own in the same way that the preborn cannot. Yet no one yet supports murdering a 3-month-old if the mother grew weary of caring for her.
Consider this: If a woman is induced at 26 weeks, who would accept the murder of the newborn the following day? And yet if the birth hadn’t been induced, the same baby could still be murdered at 26 weeks and one day. She’s still the same baby.
Where do we draw the line? The only nonarbitrary point is conception.
During the last two years, progressives fumbled their two favorite responses on abortion. “It’s a woman’s issue” is tough when they can no longer define what a woman is. And “my body, my choice” rings hollow after coercing COVID-19 vaccines.
The only way to engage the pro-life position is to deal with whether it’s acceptable to murder a baby simply because she’s still inside of you. “My body, my choice” ignores the fact that abortion isn’t an appendectomy. It’s the baby’s body being dismembered, not the mother’s body.
Bill Clinton said that abortions should be “safe, legal, and rare.” In the 2008 Democratic primary, Hillary Clinton doubled down: “I believe abortion should be safe, legal and rare, and when I say ‘rare,’ I mean rare!”
Why rare? We’re told “you have no idea how difficult this decision is.” Why would it be difficult if there are no moral issues? The reason is that everyone knows they are murdering a baby; some simply don’t care.
Finally, follow the money. Many are praising companies that offer to fly their employees out of state for an abortion.
These companies are using women to score social points while profiting from their abortions. It’s much cheaper for JP Morgan/Chase to pay for a round-trip ticket to California for an abortion than it is to pay for 16 weeks of maternity leave.
Some call overturning Roe extreme. But what really is extreme is injecting a baby with poison, snipping her spinal cord, crushing her head, tearing her limb from limb, allegedly selling her body parts for profit, then lighting up buildings to celebrate her mother’s “choice.” That is extreme.
We finally admitted that it is unconstitutional. Now let’s make it illegal everywhere.
Courtney served 20 years as a nuclear engineering officer aboard submarines and 15 years as a graduate school instructor. A political independent, he spends his time playing with his 7 grandchildren in Moscow.