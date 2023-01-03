Eventually, my children understood my joke when I told them each morning that, “Daddy is off to bring home the tofu,” (and not the bacon). Later, they’ll thank their vegetarian father for his authenticity if nothing else. They know all too well my reliance on humor in the face of personal choices that traverse a larger moral ground; the deepening fissures of ground we observe all around us.

Bacon has made its way onto the battlefield. Or as Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) puts it, America is now facing a “war on breakfast.” And this so-called war has made its way to the Supreme Court in the form of the National Pork Producers Council vs. Ross. Karen Ross is California’s Secretary of Food and Agriculture.

In 2018, led by the Humane Society, California passed Proposition 12. This new law establishes minimum standards for raising animals. Each sow is to have a minimum space of 24 square feet, ample enough space to turn around. Prop 12 was driven by a moral concern for animal welfare — clearly not the primary concern for large-scale concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs. For an industry focused on pennies per pound, Californians and their compassion for piglet Wilbur are pains in their bottom line — and worthy of a legal battle.

