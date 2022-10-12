The midterm battles are in full swing. Listening to the legacy media, you would think this November is an epic battle between righteous progressive elves and neo-fascist, MAGA-hat-wearing orcs. Middle Earth itself is at stake! Yawn.
Nothing could be farther from the truth. According to a recent Gallup poll, U.S. political ideologies are unchanged from 2021 to 2022. Among the general public, conservatives and moderates are still tied as the largest ideological groups at 36%.
With liberals at 25%, only 6% of the public identifies as the progressive left. Moscow has attracted many of them here.
As we approach midterm elections it should come as no surprise that the top concerns of Americans do not line up with Biden’s and the Democrats’ priorities. According to a new poll from Monmouth University, American’s issue priority is as follows: inflation; crime; election and voting; jobs and unemployment; immigration; infrastructure; abortion; racial inequality; gun control; climate change; COVID-19; student loan debt.
Notice that Democrats’ priorities are at the bottom of the list. Unsurprisingly, an NBC News poll last month shows that Republicans hold a 19% advantage on the economy, a 23% advantage on crime, and a 17% advantage on immigration.
The former base of the Democrat party was blue collar workers. They will be devastated by the current policies of the Biden administration. Today’s Democrats have abandoned their former base for what Democratic strategist James Carville scathingly calls “faculty lounge politics”: an obsession with gender, race and especially global warming.
By demanding “net zero” emissions on an impossibly short timeline without providing enough of a substitute in nuclear, natural gas, and hydroelectric energy to meet the nation’s needs, progressives are blindly sabotaging our economy. Meanwhile, the progressive paradise seems to mean defunding the police, allowing unlimited illegal immigration, and grooming schoolchildren with sexual and gender “fluidity” nonsense. Democrats used to promise a chicken in every pot. Now they promise a drag queen in every school.
In Donald Trump’s 2018 speech to the United Nations General Assembly, he warned Germany about their reliance on Russian energy. The German delegation laughed on camera at his remarks. We are now seeing those green policies unraveling in real time in the European Union. My guess is that regardless of how many deaths occur in Europe this winter, progressives will double down and claim that it could never happen here in the US. Until it does.
As for illegal immigration, for all intents and purposes, Democrats have embraced an “open borders” policy resulting in drug smuggling, crime and child trafficking. Last month, this year’s illegal border crossings topped 2 million for the first time in U.S. history.
Hispanics are already the largest minority voting group, and by 2050 they are expected to represent a third to half of the total U.S. population. Democrats think that a less white population works to their political favor.
They may well regret this strategy. Latin America is 88% Christian (69% Roman Catholic, 19% Protestant). Latinos are much more socially conservative than Democrats. Further, American Latinos have been voting further right in recent years. Trump gained 8% more of the Hispanic vote between 2016 and 2020.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s decision to fly illegal immigrants to sanctuary city Martha’s Vineyard succeeded in highlighting the enormous divide between the border states affected by illegal immigration and the bastions of white progressives who profess to favor it. Blue state politicians want illegal aliens until they get some, and then they start sounding like border state Republicans: W hat do you expect for us to do with all of these? Martha’s Vineyard tried to feed and support and take pictures with them for a few days before retreating into their mansions and deporting the immigrants to an internment camp on a military base.
Remember when the U.S. was energy independent, the border was secure, gas was $2 a gallon, and the world wasn’t on the brink of nuclear Armageddon? Liberals account for only 25% of Americans. Woke-ism accounts for 6% of Americans. I expect the November elections will show that Americans are tired of being punished for traditional values and are done bowing to the insatiable woke.
Courtney served 20 years as a nuclear engineering officer aboard submarines and 15 years as a graduate school instructor. A political independent, he spends his time playing with his seven grandchildren in Moscow.