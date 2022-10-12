The midterm battles are in full swing. Listening to the legacy media, you would think this November is an epic battle between righteous progressive elves and neo-fascist, MAGA-hat-wearing orcs. Middle Earth itself is at stake! Yawn.

Nothing could be farther from the truth. According to a recent Gallup poll, U.S. political ideologies are unchanged from 2021 to 2022. Among the general public, conservatives and moderates are still tied as the largest ideological groups at 36%.

With liberals at 25%, only 6% of the public identifies as the progressive left. Moscow has attracted many of them here.

