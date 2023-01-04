In November 2020, I wrote an opinion piece titled “Destruction of free speech in America” in which I discussed Twitter censoring The New York Post’s bombshell expose on the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Hunter’s laptop contains emails and records detailing a multimillion-dollar, influence-peddling operation by the Biden family. Joe Biden’s sons Hunter and James were involved in deals with dubious characters from Ukraine, Russia and China. Joe Biden (“The Big Guy”) was referenced as the likely recipient of funds from these deals.

The FBI knew full well that the Post’s expose was accurate because they had Hunter’s laptop 10 months prior to the Post running the story. But the deep state cabal crafted, orchestrated and censored news flow to discredit the Post’s facts.

