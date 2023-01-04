In November 2020, I wrote an opinion piece titled “Destruction of free speech in America” in which I discussed Twitter censoring The New York Post’s bombshell expose on the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Hunter’s laptop contains emails and records detailing a multimillion-dollar, influence-peddling operation by the Biden family. Joe Biden’s sons Hunter and James were involved in deals with dubious characters from Ukraine, Russia and China. Joe Biden (“The Big Guy”) was referenced as the likely recipient of funds from these deals.
The FBI knew full well that the Post’s expose was accurate because they had Hunter’s laptop 10 months prior to the Post running the story. But the deep state cabal crafted, orchestrated and censored news flow to discredit the Post’s facts.
This censorship hole involved agencies across the federal government and intelligence communities including the CIA, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), State Department and Pentagon. It also involved the Democratic Party, the Biden campaign and the world’s biggest social media and tech companies (Twitter, Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Wikipedia, etc.).
When the FBI discovered that the expose would be released, the evening beforehand they alerted social media companies of an imminent Russia propaganda leak. The following morning, the NY Post ran its expose. Five days later, more than 50 former senior intelligence community officials released a public letter saying that the Post’s story was Russian disinformation. Twitter suspended the Post and anyone trying to share the news.
The intelligence community’s conspiracy, complicity and collusion in this political censorship is now confirmed. Elon Musk’s “Twitter files” demonstrate that the deep state labored in subterfuge and disinformation to ensure that Trump was ousted.
Those files show that Twitter’s woke “trust and safety” censors collaborated with the Biden campaign and the Democratic National Committee to suppress the Hunter laptop story, and then lied about it to the Federal Election Commission, saying, “Twitter did not receive a request from the Biden campaign to review (much less restrict) the N.Y. Post articles.”
The FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force and DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency had weekly meetings ahead of the 2020 election with major social media companies to warn against Russian disinformation attempts and to pressure them into censoring the Hunter laptop story. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the FBI warned his company against the imminent “dump” of information, referencing the incriminatory laptop story as “Russian disinformation.”
This censorship came directly from the top. FBI Director Christopher Wray proudly admitted the agency’s involvement with social media companies “to make sure that their platforms are not used by foreign adversaries to spread disinformation and propaganda.”
The Twitter files expose the symbiosis of the deep state and the Silicon Valley elites. There has been a coordinated effort by our government to weaponize Big Tech against half of America.
2022 was a year of blatant cancel culture in the form of tech censorship by the politically powerful to suppress actual news. The Biden Administration even attempted to set up a Ministry of Truth run by the Department of Homeland Security.
One big cancel culture campaign in 2022 was to get Joe Rogan banned from Spotify because he hosted medical experts with compelling arguments against the COVID-19 regime and vaccine mandates, and discussions about how lockdowns were doing more harm than good.
There was a coordinated campaign with front-page news at every legacy media outlet. They went all in to ruin the biggest guy in media for challenging the Biden administration’s fascist policies. CNN’s Brian Stelter pontificated every night about how Rogan should be canceled.
Corporate journalism has also been weaponized by and colluded with the government to control the narrative and control speech. While the Twitter files are likely the biggest story of the century, yet as of Dec. 15, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, and MSNBC spent just 14 minutes combined covering its revelations. Elon Musk asked, “Why is corporate journalism rushing to defend the state instead of the people?” Because corporate journalism has become the propaganda arm of the state.
America’s culture of free speech and access to information is under attack by government propaganda, disinformation and doublethink (the denial of truth). The goal is Orwellian control of what the public sees and hears and its first victims are the dissenters.
Courtney served 20 years as a nuclear engineering officer aboard submarines and 15 years as a graduate school instructor. A political independent, he spends his time playing with his seven grandchildren in Moscow.