Political arguments grounded in Christian theology abound in the Opinion section of this paper. As a non-Christian, I tend to skim past. But, I’ve noticed over time a distinct revulsion among Christian contributors for atheism and atheists. This is well worth examining, as “no religion” is the fastest growing religious identity in the world.

I associate with a range of secular humanists, Zen Buddhists, and other godless heathens. They are some of the kindest, most generous people I know. Truth be told, they tend to live in accordance with Jesus’s teachings about mercy, compassion, nonviolence and austerity as well as or better than most of the Christians I’ve known throughout my life. Christians often claim that atheists lack a moral foundation since they have no god or hell to scare them into behaving ethically. However, the atheists I know are repelled by the idea that people are only good when they fear punishment. Their morality is grounded in basic human goodness: compassion, empathy, love, or — failing all that — enlightened self-interest.

This isn’t to say that atheists are morally superior to the faithful, but neither are they inferior. Morality and religious persuasion just aren’t that correlated. Throughout history, religions of all flavors have committed evils ranging from slavery and genocide to terrorism and child abuse. While these aberrations do not reflect the basic goodness and decency of most Christians, there is nonetheless zero justification for Christians’ sense of moral superiority versus atheists or anyone else.

