Washington State University’s fall enrollment dropped by 7.7% this semester. This is the third consecutive year that total enrollment has fallen at WSU.

At the University of Idaho, however, enrollment is up again this fall. The freshman class increased by 18% from last year, hitting a record at 2,000 students. Overall student enrollment for fall 2022 is 11,507, a rise of 2% from last year.

There is further bad news for WSU and good news for UI. Last year, the two universities were tied as the country’s 170th best national universities by U.S. News & World Report. This year, UI is ranked 176th best national university while WSU dropped to 212th. Furthermore, UI is ranked the nation’s 26th top value school.

