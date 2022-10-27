This week marks the 100th anniversary of fascist Benito Mussolini’s March on Rome.

Back in 1946, George Orwell wrote, “the word Fascism has now no meaning except in so far as signifies ‘something not desirable.’” Progressives use the word “fascist” to describe anything they don’t like, while Biden created the vague term “semi-fascist” to antagonize half the nation.

I reread Mussolini’s 1928 “My Autobiography,” and his 1932 essay “The Political and Social Doctrine of Fascism,” to see what the father of fascism had to say about what it meant.

Tags

Recommended for you