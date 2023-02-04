If you listen to the morning news on radio station KQQQ, you’d know they have been closely following the story about the proposed biodiesel plant in Pullman. The Port of Whitman County has entered into a contract to purchase the land as part of a public-private partnership for the construction of a biodiesel plant on the edge of Pullman.

The information about the biodiesel plant has been very hush-hush. I understand why they would be quiet about the land purchases until those were completed. I am not sure why they are being very quiet about the plant itself. I believe they are damaging the chances of this project to succeed.

Maybe they have a public relations firm telling them to be quiet about it. There may be good reasons for the radio silence. But at this time, it isn’t clear why.