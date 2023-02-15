Section 1983 of the United States Code, also known as the Civil Rights Act of 1871 (“the KKK Act”) provides recourse for individuals deprived of their civil rights by state actors. The KKK Act was created to protect blacks from post-Civil War Democrats by allowing them to sue state and local government officials as well as those acting under state authority for violating their constitutional rights.

As was reported in the Daily News, federal Judge Morrison England ruled that plaintiffs Gabe Rench and Sean and Rachel Bohnet were wrongfully arrested during the September 2020 Christ Church psalm sing in Moscow. England agreed that the civil rights case could proceed against the city of Moscow as well as against former City Supervisor Gary Riedner, City Attorney Mia Bautista, City Prosecutor Elizabeth Warner, and Moscow Chief of Police James Fry.

Mayor Bill Lambert’s “Emergency Powers Ordinance” of March 20, 2020, had the following explicit exemption clause: “the following activities shall be exempt from the scope of such order: Any and all expressive and associative activity that is protected by the United States and Idaho Constitutions, including speech, press, assembly, and/or religious activity.”