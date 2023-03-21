Ten seconds before midnight each Dec. 31, a glowing ball begins to descend above New York’s Times Square to mark East Coast America’s new year. In China, the new year moves around according to the ancient Chinese calendar. It usually occurs between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20, falling on the second new moon after the winter solstice. Whenever it arrives, it’s time for celebrating. Forget the descent of a lighted ball. Think hours, even days, of fireworks. I’ve witnessed tons of celebratory debris being swept up by unnumbered street cleaners the following day.

Different religions also observe New Year at different times. Rosh HaShanah, “head of the year” in Hebrew, is the Jewish New Year, known also as “day of shouting/blasting.” In the northern hemisphere it falls in late summer/early autumn. Western Christians use the Gregorian calendar to observe Jan. 1 as the New Year. Orthodox New Year, based on the Julian calendar, occurs on Gregorian Jan. 14. Islam’s New Year begins on the first day of Muharram, the Muslim year’s first month. Because Islam follows the lunar calendar, Muharram can occur throughout the year.

Today on the Palouse is both the first day of spring and the first day of the new Baha’i year. As the northern hemisphere greets spring, following a winter that disrupted lives of many folks around the world, I greet you today with hopes for a most “Happy New Year!”