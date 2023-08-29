Nothing like a few vampires to give a small-town reason to come alive with passion. Not that I needed the threat of vampires on my summer vacation to Forks, Wash. Olympic National Park doesn’t run short of awe-inspiring vistas, whether it be rainforest or sculpted coastline.

Perhaps to lend an aura of magic to our vacation experience, we watched the movie “Twilight” and then ventured into the Hall of Mosses the next morning. It was the allure of the Edward Cullen character that came to mind when I read of Satanic Temple founder Lucian Greaves. Greaves too is full of passion and channels it in public school settings (not unlike Cullen) in the form of the Satanic Temple after-school club.

It comes as no surprise that Greaves’s passion is infectious in the school districts that launch the club. Parents in Hellertown, Pa., were outraged. (We are left to wonder what in the hell led them to make that place their home). With rosaries and a smattering of upraised pitchforks at the school board meeting, the board was persuaded to ban the Satanic Temple after-school club. The ban was expected, and I imagine tasted sinfully delicious to the club which wasted no time filing suit asserting their First Amendment free speech rights.

