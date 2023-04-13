The petrodollar system, established in the 1970s, made the U.S. dollar the primary currency for oil transactions. Agreements between the U.S. and major oil producers, particularly OPEC members, ensured oil sales are done exclusively in dollars in exchange for U.S. support, military protection, and investments. Consequently, oil-importing countries needed to hold dollars to buy oil, reinforcing the dollar’s position as the world’s primary reserve currency.

In recent years, numerous countries have been striving to reduce their reliance on the U.S. dollar. This is due to diminishing confidence in the greenback resulting from the U.S. government’s excessive borrowing, spending and printing money, as well as using the dollar as a foreign policy cudgel.

Currently, most global trade involves dollars through the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). This system allows for standardized transactions between financial institutions to operate securely and efficiently.