The Idaho news cycle is currently full of fascinating stories. Here are my thoughts about some of them.

Liberals are panicking. An education savings accounts (ESA) proposal (Senate Bill 1161) is before the Idaho Senate. Parents’ eyes were opened to the dark reality of woke government teachers’ unions during the COVID-19 lockdowns when their children were banned from school.

​The Boise legislative working committee reports “only 40% of Idaho students are proficient in math, only 55% in reading across all grades statewide, and only 29% of Idaho’s high schoolers are meeting college readiness benchmarks.”