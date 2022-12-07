Daily News columnist Doug Call took me to task for arguing that University of Idaho President Scott Green’s decision to grant students the liberty to decide whether to attend live classes during the COVID-19 lockdowns was the cause of UI enrollment flourishing. And that Washington State University’s decision to cancel live classes and give WSU students only the choice of attending remote classes was the cause of WSU’s enrollment crash.

Professor Call says, “I can simply point out that the University of Washington had the same policies as WSU and UW’s enrollment held steady between fall 2021 and fall 2022. By that limited standard, Courtney’s thesis is bogus.”

Welcome to the fallacy of false equivalence (comparing apples to oranges). I have bad news for you, professor: you cannot use UW as a counterexample.

